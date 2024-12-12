Gardaí arrest man in connection with missing Kyran Durnin case

Gardaí have announced that they have made another arrest in their investigation into the disappearance and suspected murder of Kyran Durnin.

Earlier today (December 12), Gardaí arrested a man on suspicion of Kyran’s murder. The man, whose age has not been disclosed, is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the east of Ireland.

In their latest statement, investigating Gardaí noted that they have also started searches in two domestic properties in Drogheda.

As per their statement: “The purpose of these searches is to discover any evidence which might provide us with information as to Kyran's current whereabouts or what has happened to Kyran.”

Kyran, who would now be eight-years-old, was reported missing in August of this year. At the time, Gardaí were told that the youngster was last seen in Drogheda two days previously.

However, in recent months, investigating Gardaí began to suspect that Kyran might have been killed up to two years ago. In October, Kyran’s missing persons appeal was upgraded to a murder inquiry.

Kyran’s former home in Dundalk was later searched for three days, but the findings of the investigation were not released to the public.

On Tuesday (December 10), a woman believed to be known to Kyran was arrested on suspicion of his murder. The next day, Gardaí confirmed that they had released the woman without charge.

If anyone has any information regarding Kyran’s disappearance and suspected murder, they are being asked to contact the Garda Investigation Team at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána.