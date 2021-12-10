Gardaí concerned for the welfare of missing teenage girl(15) & boy(16)

Two teenagers have been missing for over a week now, and so the Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing their whereabouts.

Garda enquiries to date suggest these two missing persons may be travelling together and may currently be in the Longford area.

15-year-old Helen McDonnell has been missing from the Carlow area since Friday, 3rd December, 2021.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build.

She has long brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a black fur lined coat, a cream sports top, black leggings and white runners.

Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Joseph (Jodie) Burns has been missing since Wednesday, 1st December, 2021, and was last seen at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height with short blonde hair, blue eyes and a slim build.

When last seen, Jodie was wearing a navy Nike tracksuit and a black jacket. He also had a black gym bag in his possession.

Anyone with any information on Jodie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.