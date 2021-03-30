Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing teen from Navan

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Rebecca O’Brien, who has been missing from the Ballinlough area of Navan since Saturday, March 20, 2021.

She is described as being 5’5” in height, of slight build with long brown hair. When last seen Rebecca was wearing a black jacket, green t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

The Gardaí and Rebecca's family are very concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Navan Garda Station on (046) 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.