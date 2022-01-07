Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing Kildare teen

The Gardaí are renewing their appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Shane O’Connor, who has been missing from Newbridge, Co. Kildare, since January 6.



Shane was last seen this morning in the Tallaght, Dublin 24 area. He's described as being 5’ 6” in height with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Shane was wearing a black hoodie with a large print design in the centre, dark tracksuit pants, a wine coloured t-shirt and white runners.



The Gardaí and Shane's family are very concerned for his wellbeing, and urge anyone with any information on Shane’s whereabouts to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.