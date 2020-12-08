Gardaí concerned for the welfare of missing 53-year-old woman

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 53-year-old Paula Molloy. Paula has been missing from Clonsilla, Co. Dublin since 3:30pm yesterday afternoon, Monday December 7.

Paula is described as being 5’ 6” in height, of slim build with brown hair. When last seen Paula was wearing a black tracksuit, black jacket and had a purple satchel.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Paula is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.