Gardaí concerned for the welfare of missing 24-year-old woman

The Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of 24-year-old Bridget Reilly.

Bridget was last seen on the Old Nangor Road in Clondalkin, Co.Dublin on Monday, September 20.

Bridget is described as approximately 5ft 5” in height and of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardai and Bridget’s family are concerned for her well-being and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.