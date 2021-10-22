Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing 17-year-old girl

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Chantelle Weldridge who is missing since Wednesday, October 20.

Chantelle is described as being approximately 5’ 1” inches in height and of slim build, blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a black and white shirt dress and black boots along with a black handbag and gold chain.

Chantelle was last seen in the Clondalkin area.

The Gardaí and Chantelle's family are very concerned for her wellbeing and urge anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Chantelle, to contact Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.