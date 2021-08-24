Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing 17-year-old boy

Gardaí in Tullamore are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Levi Ward who is missing from Tullamore, Co. Offaly since Friday evening, August 20, 2021.

Levi is described as being approximately 5’7” in height, slim build and has dark blond hair with blue eyes. It is unknown what Levi was wearing at the time he went missing.

The Gardaí and Levi's family are very concerned for his welbeing and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Gardaí in Tullamore on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.