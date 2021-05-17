Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing 16-year-old girl

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Charmaine Kelly, who is missing from the Dublin 8 area since last Thursday, May 13.

She is described as being 5'0", with brown hair, of slim build with brown eyes. Charmaine is known to frequent the Tallaght area of Dublin.

The Gardaí and Charmaine's family are very concerned for her wellbeing and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Gardai in Kevin Street on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.