Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing 15-year-old girl

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Maggie Reilly, who is missing from the Blackrock area of Co. Cork since Saturday, February 13, 2020.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot, with brown hair and blonde highlights, of slim build with blue eyes.

The Gardaí and Maggie's family are very concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Anglesea Street on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.