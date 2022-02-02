Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing 15-year-old boy

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Arab Al-Mesto who was last seen in the Dublin 2 area on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Arab is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Arab was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jacket and was in possession of a turquoise rucksack.

Anyone with information on Arab's whereabouts are asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.