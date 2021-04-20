Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing 14-year-old girl

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Svetlana Murphy, who has been missing from the Blackrock area of County Louth since approximately 4pm on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Svetlana is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

The Gardaí and Sveltana's family are very concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with any information on her whereabouts to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.