Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing 14-year-old girl

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Hazel Walsh, who went missing yesterday, Monday, June 21.

Hazel was last seen in the Liffey Valley area, Dublin 22. She is described as being 4’ 11” in height with a slim build. Hazel has long brown hair and green eyes. When last seen, Hazel was wearing a red jacket, a black tracksuit and white Nike runners.

The Gardaí and Hazel's family are very concerned for her welfare and urge anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Hazel to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.