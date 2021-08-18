Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing 12-year-old boy

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 12-year-old Josh Smith who was last seen in the Mullingar area of County Westmeath at approximately 6:30pm on Monday, 16th August, 2021.

Josh is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 in height, with a thin build, short black hair, and brown eyes.

When last seen, Josh was wearing a black tracksuit top, black trousers, and Reebok runners. He was also carrying an Ellesse bag with him.

Anyone with any information on Josh's whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Mullingar on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.