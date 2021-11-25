Gardaí are very concerned for the welfare of missing 11-year-old girl

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 11-year-old Kayleigh Campbell who has been missing from her home in Santry, Dublin 9 since Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Kayleigh is described as being approximately 5 foot in height with long blonde hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Kayleigh was wearing a white/ivory t-shirt, a black bubble jacket, grey jeans and black converse runners.

The Gardaí and Kayleigh's family are very concerned for her well being and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Santry Garda Station on (01) 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.