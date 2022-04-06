Gardaí are very concerned for missing 16-year-old boy from Dublin

A 16-year-old teen has been reported missing since Monday, April 4, 2022.

Gardaí at Store Street, Dublin are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Jodie Burns who is missing from his home in the Dublin 1 area.

Jodie is described as being 5’ 9” tall, of stocky build, with short blonde hair and blue eyes. It’s understood that he may be in the Tallaght or Longford areas.

Anyone with any information on Jodie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.