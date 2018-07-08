Gardaí are trying to locate a missing 29-year-old woman

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 29-year-old Rachel Garland, who is missing from Sean McDermott Street, Dublin 1

She has been missing since approximately 10am yesterday morning Saturday 8th July, 2018.

Rachel is described as 5'2" in height, slight build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Rachel Garland

When last seen she was wearing navy blue denim jeans, a coral t-shirt and a blue denim shirt over the t-shirt and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666-8000, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.