Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old girl

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

15-year-old Roza Jakubowska has been missing since January 16, 2018.

Roza was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket with a white square sign on the back, navy blue leggings and black trainers.

The teenager may also have a cream leather rucksack with tassels.

She is described as 160cm tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and dark brown medium length hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.