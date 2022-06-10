Gardaí are appealing to public to help find 17-year-old girl from Louth

A 17-year-old girl has been missing since the beginning of this month.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Ashlinn Menary, who has been missing from Dundalk, Co. Louth since Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Ashlinn is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with a medium build and brown hair. When the teenager was last seen, she was wearing a black jacket and denim jeans.

Gardaí and Ashlinn’s family are very concerned for her welfare and urge the public to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station if they have any information on Ashlinn's whereabouts.