Gardaí appealing for witnesses as woman found dead in Limerick

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of an assault which resulted in death in Co. Limerick to come forward.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal assault on a woman that occurred at approximately 1.30pm today, Tuesday April 4, 2023 at a residential property on Dock Road, Limerick City.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and her body remains there.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact them. They are appealing to anyone who has camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry street areas of Limerick City from 1.00pm – 2.00pm to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.