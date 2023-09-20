Gardaí appealing for witnesses after teen dies in Monaghan crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a teenage boy tragically died in a road traffic collision in Co.Monaghan.

Gardaí attended the scene of the crash, which involved one vehicle, in Carrickaderry, Clontibret, Monaghan at approximately 1.30am this morning, Wednesday, September, 20 2023.

A 17-year-old boy was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed from the location to the mortuary at Monaghan General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The scene of the collision on the old N2 road in Carrickaderry is currently preserved pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. There are local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Monaghan are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the Clontibret area this morning between 1.00am and 1.45am, and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.