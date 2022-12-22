Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Roscommon car crash

A man has died after being involved in a car crash in Roscommon this morning.

The accident occurred on the N60 in Castlerea, Co. Roscommon at around 8:40am on Thursday, December 22. The incident involved one car, which was located in the town of Harristown, just outside Castlerea.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead shortly after the accident.

His body was later removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Galway. A postmortem is due to take place soon.

The road has since been reopened, following a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Due to the serious nature of the incident, Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have seen the accident to contact them.

Gardaí are requesting that any road users who were traveling on the N60 between 8:15am and 8:45am this morning, December 22, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are being asked to make the footage available to Gardaí investigating the case.

If anyone has any relevant information relating to the accident, they are being asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.