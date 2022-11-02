SHEmazing!
Gardaí appeal for witnesses of Cork hit & run involving teenager

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of a hit and run in Co. Cork to come forward.

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred in Blarney Street in Gurranabraher, Co. Cork on October 3, 2022.

The collision happened in the evening at around 6pm when a car collided with a young male pedestrian. When the incident occurred, the car failed to remain at the scene and instead fled, leaving the boy injured. 

The teenage boy was taken to the Emergency Department of Mary University Hospital to receive treatment for his serious head injuries. He was then transferred for emergency surgery at Cork University Hospital as his head continued to swell.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users with camera footage, including dash cam, at the time of the collision are asked to provide it to the Gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

