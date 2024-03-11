Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal Cavan crash

Gardaí have issued a witness appeal following a fatal collision in Co.Cavan.

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred shortly before 3am this morning, March 11, 2024.

The collision, which occurred between a truck and a car, took place on the N3 at Drumcrauve in Co.Cavan.

A male passenger, aged in his 20’s, tragically passed away following the crash.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 20’s, was taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment and Gardai have said her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No other injuries have been reported to An Garda Síochána.

The road is remaining closed at this time and traffic diversions are in place for road users.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting an examination of the scene.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.