Gardaí appeal for witnesses following death of woman in crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after an elderly woman has died in a car crash in Co. Clare.

The fatal crash occurred yesterday evening in the town of Ballinagun, near Kilrush, on the R483.

At around 9:20pm yesterday evening, a single car crashed into a ditch, which caused significant damage to the car.

A woman aged in her 70s was a rear seat passenger at the time of the crash, and was sadly fatally injured as a result.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body was later taken to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

The R483 has remained closed to traffic this morning, as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators intend to carry out a technical examination at the site of the crash. Local diversions are in place for drivers in the area.

Following the devastating crash, Gardaí in Kilrush are appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the accident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of Ballinagun and Cree, Co. Clare yesterday evening between 8:45pm and 9:45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is being asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.

If anyone has any information in relation to the crash, they are being asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.