Gardaí appeal for witnesses as pedestrian dies in Mayo collision

A fatal road traffic collision has occurred in Co.Mayo.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the crash, which involved a car and a pedestrian, in Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo.

The incident took place yesterday, Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Shortly after 6.30pm, Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident at Main Street, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 60’s, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene a short time later and his body has been removed to Mayo General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The scene is preserved for technical examination. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place for road users.

A man, aged in his 30’s, had been arrested in connection with the incident, and has since been released without charge.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area between 6pm and 7pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.