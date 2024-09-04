Gardaí appeal for witnesses after young man dies in Roscommon crash

Gardaí are at the scene of a fatal two-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the R280 at Arigna, Co.Roscommon yesterday, Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at approximately 8.20pm.

It has been confirmed that a male driver aged in his 20’s was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene.

A woman aged in her 50’s and a boy were brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of injuries. Gardaí have said these injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

The scene has been undergoing technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and the road remains closed with local diversions in place for road users.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses with any information about this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time of the incident between 8pm and 8.30pm yesterday, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station