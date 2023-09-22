Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman dies in Leitrim collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Co. Leitrim yesterday, Thursday, September 21.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly after 6pm following a two car collision on the R280 at Lisnabrack, Carrick on Shannon.

A woman in her 50's, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

The drivers of both cars were taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment and assessment. Their injuries are not life threatening.

A technical examination of the scene will be carried out today by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site remains closed. There are local traffic diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users with camera footage, including dashcam, who travelled on the R208 in the Lisnabrack area at the time of the collision, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.