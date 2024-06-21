Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man dies in motorbike crash

Gardaí have issued a witness appeal following the death of a man in a single-vehicle collision in Co. Wicklow.

Gardaí are investigating a motorcycle collision that occurred shortly before 10pm on Thursday June 20, 2024 on the R756 at Turlough Hill, Wicklow Gap, Co. Wicklow.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30’s, was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has since been removed from the scene and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The R756 at Turlough Hill is currently closed with local diversions in place for road users.

A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is being conducted today, Friday June 21, 2024.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Turlough Hill area between 9.30pm and 10pm on Thursday June 20, 2024 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 040 460 140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.