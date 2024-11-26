Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man dies in Mayo collision

A man has tragically passed away in a road traffic collision in Co. Mayo.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash in Claremorris, Co. Mayo yesterday evening, Monday, November 25, 2024.

The collision, which involved a car and a lorry, occurred on the N17 at Corbally around 5:20pm.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30’s, was fatally injured. Gardaí have confirmed that no other injuries have been reported.

The road remained closed overnight. A technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will be taking place this morning with local diversions in place for road users.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Officials are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.