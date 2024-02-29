Gardaí appeal for public’s help in tracing missing 16-year-old girl

Gardaí have launched an appeal for help after a 16-year-old girl has been reported missing.

Mihaela Bitca has been missing from Naas, County Kildare, since Wednesday morning (February 28).

The teen is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slim build. Mihaela also has long black hair with brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Mihaela was wearing brown tracksuit bottoms, a brown fleece, a black jacket, and white runners. She was also carrying a cream handbag.

If anyone has any information regarding Mihaela's whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.