Gardaí appeal for public’s help in finding missing mum & children

A missing persons appeal has been launched for a mother and her four children.

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in locating the whereabouts of 32-year-old Martina Ward and her four children – Charlie Carthy (5), Edward Carthy (4), Tom Carthy (2) and Emily Carthy (10 months).

Martina and her children have been missing from their home in Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon since last Wednesday, June 28.

After leaving their home, Martina and her children were last seen on Main Street in Swords yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, July 5).

An Garda Síochána have expressed continued concerns for the well-being and safety of Martina and her four children.

If anyone has any information regarding their whereabouts, they are being asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.