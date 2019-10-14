Gardaí appeal for public’s assistance in finding 16-year-old

Gardaí in Tallaght are seeking the public's help in finding a missing teenage boy. 16-year-old Joseph Lawrence has been missing from the Fettercairn Road area of Tallaght since Friday, October 4, 2019.

Joseph is 5' 10" in height, of stocky build and has short black hair.

When he was last seen Joseph was wearing blue jeans, a navy blue Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt and a navy blue Superdry Jacket.

Anyone who has seen Joseph or can help in finding him is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666 000, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.