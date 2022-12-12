Gardaí appeal for information on woman missing from Dublin 15

A woman has been reported missing from Dublin since Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 36-year-old Felicia Florina Draghici who is missing from her home in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 since Saturday afternoon December 10, 2022.

Felicia Florina is described as being 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build. She has short red/brown hair and blue/green eyes.

When last seen, the 36-year-old was wearing a dark coloured jacket, green trousers and white runners with a red stripe.

Anyone with any information on Felicia Florina’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.