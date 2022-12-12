SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Gardaí appeal for information on woman missing from Dublin 15

by

A woman has been reported missing from Dublin since Saturday, December 10, 2022. 

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 36-year-old Felicia Florina Draghici who is missing from her home in Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 since Saturday afternoon December 10, 2022.

Felicia Florina is described as being 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build. She has short red/brown hair and blue/green eyes.  

When last seen, the 36-year-old was wearing a dark coloured jacket, green trousers and white runners with a red stripe.

Anyone with any information on Felicia Florina’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.