Game-changing hair care from much loved Irish brand Voduz

Our hair is our crowning glory, and there is nothing quite like the confidence boost that comes from strutting out of the hairdressers with your bouncy blowdry. Now, Irish haircare brand Voduz are emulating that fresh-from-the-salon look and giving your thirsty locks the boost they deserve with the help of their new Home Care Range!

Introducing two new targeted lines to their award-winning collection, as well as a restock of their sell-out Nourishing Range, Voduz are here to level-up your at-home hair routine and target specific hair types! Their new Illuminating Range is ideal for battling dull hair and is packed with antioxidants to ensure mega shine. The Repair Range is rich in natural ingredients and moisturising factors, making it the perfect go-to for damaged locks, and those who have a long term, unbreakable relationship with their heated tools!

Providing some tips and tricks for choosing the correct range of homecare products for you, Co-Owner of Voduz and Scalp Specialist Denise Phillips believes it is all about the outcome that you want to see, as well as needs of your treasured tresses.

“When it comes to shampoo, you are going to choose what your hair needs. This is non-negotiable. Does it need protein and strength? Or does it need nourishment and moisture?

Then, with conditioner, you can have a little more options. You can choose what you want the outcome of your hair to be. Firstly, does it need a conditioner, or does it need a conditioning mask? Then ask yourself, do you want the hair to be sleek and smooth, or do you want it to shine? The answers to these questions play a huge factor. If you choose the correct home care for your hair, the results will be incredible.”

The Nourishing Range

The original Nourishing Range has proven to be very popular with its stunning floral fragrance. This collection is comprised of four home hair care products designed to restore your hair’s moisture levels and bring your tresses back to good health with the help of natural sugars and key active ingredients, giving your hair a big gulp of hydration. Enriched with antioxidants and UV filter for colour protection, the range is suitable for all hair types and includes the Cleanse It Nourishing Shampoo, Condition It Nourishing Conditioner, Care For It Leave In Nourishing Conditioning Spray, and Complete It, a deep conditioning moisture treatment mask.

The NEW Illuminating Range

If you are looking to add a bit of oomph to your dull tresses, the NEW Illuminating Range is the one for you. With a fruity apple scent and orange fruit extract, this range features the Cleanse It Illuminating Shampoo, Condition It Illuminating Conditioner, Care For It Leave In Illuminating Conditioning Spray and the Complete It Illuminating Hair Treatment. Avocado Oil acts to heal and moisturise the hair from root to tip and is packed with antioxidants for that added shine. Also containing natural oils and a built in UV filter, this range is perfect for bringing locks back to life.

The NEW Repair Range

The NEW Repair Range is powered by plant derived protein and aids in combatting any damage, and restoring your crown back to its former glory, whether you are struggling with thinning hair or just feel as though it could do with a bit of a lift. This range includes the Cleanse It Repair Shampoo, Care For It Anti Snap Spray and Complete It Repair Hair Treatment all complete with a luxurious, scent. The Anti Snap Spray helps to form a protective network that prevents cracking caused by styling with heated tools.

