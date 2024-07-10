Fundrum festival returns to Dundrum with exciting events for all

The countdown is officially on for Fundrum, Dundrum Town Centre’s annual fun-filled event, and this year it is bigger than ever! Fundrum will take place at Dundrum Town Centre from Friday July 12th until Tuesday July 16th and there is something for all ages.

Sip & Paint is coming to Pembroke Square on Friday and Saturday, July 12th-13th, with guided art classes and delicious sangria! What more could you want? With all art materials (and sangria!) included, you can choose to paint on canvas on Friday or design a tote bag on Saturday. Get your creative juices flowing and let your inner artist shine at this 90-minute event, hosted by Paint & Prosecco and The Port House. Tickets are available now through Paint & Prosecco!

TikTok sensation and comedian Rachel Galvo is bringing her hit comedy show The Shite Feminist to the dlr Mill Theatre on Friday July 12th, performing two hilarious extracts at 7pm and 8.30pm. In her brilliant one-woman show, Rachel reflects on the forces that have shaped her – from an Irish Catholic upbringing to awkward sexual encounters – and the choices that threw her South Dublin life drastically off-course.

If you’re in the mood for a chill movie night, Movies @ Dundrum will host special screenings of the comedy classic ‘Bridesmaids’ on Saturday and Sunday at 4.40pm. Finish Sunday evening with wine-tasting at The Flying Duck at Harvey Nichols from 6-8pm. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite.

The fun doesn’t stop there with a host of incredible events taking place that the whole family can enjoy, including The Gruffalo by No Strings Theatre Company, Dino Live Experience and lots more!

The Gruffalo by No Strings Theatre Company – For Fundrum’s headline act on Saturday 13th and Monday 15th July, enjoy the enchanting tale of The Gruffalo brought to life by No Strings Theatre Company. This puppet show will keep little ones engaged and on the edge of their seats the whole way through.

Dino Live Experience – Back by popular demand on Sunday 14th July, meet and interact with amazingly life-like dinosaurs, Trixie the Giant T-Rex, Terry the Triceratops and Vinny the Velociraptor. You’ll learn fun interesting facts about Dinosaurs and the Jurassic Era and everything is presented in a theatrical performance that will thrill and entertain kids while stimulating their imaginations.

Family Fitness Classes with the FFS Gym – Begin the day as a family and become “Stronger Together” with fun exercise classes courtesy of FFS Gym. Mats and equipment will be supplied for these outdoor events and don’t worry, there is a covered area in case of rain.

Bubble Disco – Get your dancing shoes on! The Bubble Disco is on daily, and with lots of tunes and bubbles, this is fun for all ages. There might even be a céilí.

Family Rave – Family Rave brings parents a musical blast from the past including old skool bangers such as Whitney Houston, Vengaboys and S Club 7!

Baby Rave by Move with Carla – Combine song, dance and play through engaging physical activity, imagination and FUN! This joyful music and movement community has been created for kids ages 0-8yrs and their caregivers to let loose! Rock! Rattle & Roll!

SENSEable Tots – In the sensory play session run by Karen from SENSEable Kids Events and SENSEable Tots, your child can explore a multitude of sensory materials following their natural curiosity and their thirst for knowledge. The session is designed to provide a fun, supportive environment where the parent can follow the child’s lead in their activities. All materials are taste-safe and nut-free. Children from the age of 6 months to preschool aged children will especially love this session.

Bee Curious Workshop: Join the Dundrum Town Centre resident beekeeper Asheena Naidoo for a fascinating workshop on all things bees.

The Wobbly Circus Workshop – Become part of the circus in this fun festival workshop that is fun for all ages! With circus props and expert teachers, learn the tricks of the circus including juggling, diabolo and flowersticks, plastic plate spinning, tight wire walking, hula hoops, hat manipulation and more.

Face Painters, Keith Singleton & more – Get creative with face painting and enjoy fun and games with MC Keith Singleton.

After all that activity, you’ll need to treat yourself to dinner and even a cocktail at The Port House, LOFT at Donnybrook Fair, Milano, L’Officina or Jamie’s Italian!

With something for everyone in its jam-packed schedule, Fundrum is an unmissable family event! Find the full Fundrum schedule at Dundrum.ie.