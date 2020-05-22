Fundraiser launched for young girl who had her leg amputated

The parents of Saoírse Ruane have called on the public to help support their daughter who underwent life-changing surgery last month when her right leg was amputated. Saoírse was diagnosed with a rare Osteosarcoma tumour in her tibia when she was only seven-years-old. This is a life threatening tumour which will require Saoírse to have months of intense chemotherapy in Crumlin. Since Saoírse received her diagnoses she lost the ability to walk and her family are looking to raise €160,000 to give her the opportunity to access the prosthetics she needs.

Only three children in Ireland are diagnosed with this rare form of cancer every year and Saoírse’s case is even more rare because of where the tumour was situated.

Saoírse is a very happy energetic fun and charismatic child. She is very musically talented and plays the harp and sings. Up to her diagnosis she loved nothing more then dancing to her heart's content. Saoírse also enjoyed playing camogie for her local club Killimordaly in County Galway. She is a very affectionate child and is completely obsessed with her little baby sister who was only 11 months at the time of her diagnosis.

The funds raised will give Saoírse the opportunity to access the prosthetics she requires in order to return to everyday living and partake in activities that every young child likes to do. Saoírse's greatest wish is to learn how to walk again. Saoírse will require a new prosthesis every six-12 months until she stops growing, which for girls is between 12-16 years of age.

When she becomes a teenager, Saoírse will require at least two prosthesis, usually one that is waterproof and acts as a spare in the event of a breakage or issue with her everyday limb. Saoírse may also have specialised needs such as sports or particular hobbies or jobs that require a specific function from their prosthesis. As an adult, the prosthesis should have a life span of around three years.

To date they have raised over €98,000 through their Go Fund Me Page. As part of the fundraising campaign, Shane Farrell, Operation Transformation Leader 2020 and members of Virtual Voices Choir & Youth Choir came together to record the song ‘SING’ written by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Gary Barlow to help raise vital funds for Saoírse.

You can donate here.

You can listen to the recording of the song here: