Fun things to do with friends this summer besides going go the pub
With summer in full swing, we’re trying to make as many memories as possible before the sun disappears for good this year.
When we think of activities to enjoy during the summer, going to beer gardens for drinks with friends is normally the most popular thing to do.
But, if you’re fed up with spending money on expensive cocktails and pints in the pub or maybe you simply want to take part in some sober activities that won’t leave you with a sore head in the morning, check out our list of fun ideas below and prepare to have a laugh with your pals.
1. Have a picnic
2. Go camping in your garden or at a holiday park
3. Try kayaking
4. Go for a bike ride in a scenic spot
5. Try paintball
6. Go to a pottery class
7. Treat each other to something tasty at a farmer’s market
8. Go to a concert
9. Have a BBQ
10. Go rock climbing
11. Enjoy a day at the beach with snacks, swimming and soccer
12. Go for a hike
13. Play mini golf
14. Spend the day at an amusement park
15. Go bowling
16. Try go-karting
17. Buy each other outfits from a thrift shop
18. Play laser tag
19. Go to a cooking class
20. Give each other manicures
21. Make mocktails at home together
22. Try a new fitness class
23. Find Insta-worthy locations and have a photoshoot
24. Spend the day at an arcade
25. Explore a tourist attraction in your area