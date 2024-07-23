Full trailer for highly-anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux is released

The full official trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux has been released.

The upcoming musical-movie stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, and is the sequel to the hit 2019 film Joker. The second instalment is being released by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to hit cinemas on October 4.

This official trailer comes three months after the first teaser was dropped along with the tagline, “He’s not alone anymore”.

Now, as the new clip is released with the caption, “When you’re smiling, the whole world smiles with you”, fans have already dubbed the movie Oscar-worthy.

As the trailer begins, Joker can be seen travelling to court with a crowd of supporters outside as a voice can be heard explaining, “Two years ago, the name Arthur Fleck hit Gotham like a hurricane. They believe Arthur Fleck to be some kind of martyr, well, he’s not. He’s a monster”.

Snippets of Harley Quinn (Gaga) in the institution and out on a street flash on-screen as she admits, “When I first saw Joker, when I saw you, for once in my life I didn’t feel so alone anymore”.

Viewers then get a glimpse of Brendan Gleeson’s character, a guard, as he asks Arthur, “How about you Arthur, do you still think you’re a star?”.

“You can do anything you want, you’re Joker”, Harley tells him between clips from the court trial and institution are revealed.

A TV studio airing a show by Joker and Harley teases more of the musical performances in the highly-anticipated film to viewers while the pair vow to ‘give the people what they want’.

The official Warner Bros. Pictures synopsis reveals, “Joker: Folie À Deux” finds Arthur Fleck institutionalised at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him”.

Joining Joaquin and Lady Gaga in the cast is Zazie Beetz, who is reprising her role as Sophie Drummond – Arthur's neighbour, as well as Brendan Gleeson, Jacob Lofland, Harry Lawtey and Catherine Keener

Joker: Folie à Deux is hitting the big screen on October 4.

Watch the full trailer below: