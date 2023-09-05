Full cast of Married At First Sight UK has been revealed

Calling all Married At First Sight fans!

The hit reality show will soon be returning to our screens with a whole host of new brides and grooms looking for their happy ever after.

As with previous seasons, the couple, who will meet for the first time at the altar, will be matched up with the help of love and relationship experts Paul C. Brunson, Melanie Schilling and Charlene Douglas.

While we await the launch date of the new series, E4 have announced the full line-up of brides and grooms that will be appearing on the show.

First up is 27-year-old ‘ex party boy’ Brad. The model reveals he is ‘manifesting his perfect partner who can share his love of spirituality’.

34-year-old finance manager Laura ‘is all about the finer things in life’. She describes herself as a classy girl who is looking for a Chelsea boy.

Georges, a 30-year-old sports rehabilitator, is fun-loving and wants a ‘gorgeous partner by his side to share fabulous experiences with’.

Jay is known for being the funny one in the group. The 31-year-old sales manager 'needs a cheeky chap who can match her sense of humour’.

Credit: Channel 4. Pictured: Brad, Laura, Georges, Jay

Paul is a 26-year-old account manager with a lot of love to give. ‘He’s sick of swiping right and wants his next relationship to be something serious’.

29-year-old Ella is a clinic consultant with a fiery personality. ‘All she wants is a king to match her queen energy’.

Porscha is a 36-year-old single mum and executive assistant. She’s ‘ready to get back out there and find her Prince Charming’.

Thomas is a ‘true gent who’s looking for someone he can spoil rotten’. The 27-year-old, who works in investment communications, is looking for a bride who will love his cats.

Credit: Channel 4. Pictured: Paul Ella, Porscha, Thomas

Florist Rozz grew up surrounded by animals. The 28-year-old is ‘quirky and cute and ready for her happy ever after with her ideal groom’.

Arthur has found success travelling the world as a tennis coach. The 34-year-old is now looking for his ‘perfect match’.

Peggy is a career-driven 32-year-old technology risk partner who is now focused on finding the perfect husband.

DJ Terence is a 40-year-old single dad who is ‘ready to share his heart of gold with the right person’.

Credit: Channel 4. Pictured: Rozz, Arthur, Peggy, Terence

31-year-old performing arts teacher Shona is ‘truly living her best life’ but is ready to settle down with a husband.

Luke is a 30-year-old sales executive who is ‘ready for a down-to-earth partner who loves him for who he is’.

32-year-old Tasha is a childcare assistant who brings all the vibes while being ‘she’s super caring with loads of love to give’.

Events marketing manager Nathanial is ready to drop his jet-setting lifestyle and settle down. But the 36-year-old is looking for ‘someone who ticks all his boxes’.

Credit: Channel 4. Pictured: Shona, Luke, Tasha, Nathanial

Sharing an insight into the upcoming cast to his 242K Instagram followers, relationships expert Paul C. Brunson opened up about his excitement for the new series.

He explained, “HERE COME THE BRIDES AND GROOMS OF @E4MAFSUK 2023!”.

“I’m so excited for you all to finally get to see this series. This has been such an incredible group to work with, and I think you’re really going to love getting to know them”.

Paul closed off by adding, “Who do you think we’ll match up? Let me know in the comments! Married At First Sight UK returns to @E4Grams this September – you do not want to miss this series!”.