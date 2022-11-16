Fujifilm announce new INSTAX SQUARE Link Smartphone Printer with Augmented Reality

Fujifilm has announced the launch of the new INSTAX SQUARE Link Smartphone Printer which is set to excite instant photography fans everywhere. The SQUARE Link will bring Augmented Reality and digital image sharing to the hands of its creative users.

The latest addition to the Link Smartphone printers, SQUARE Link, creates INSTAX SQUARE format instant prints at 1.5 times the size of its INSTAX mini counterparts. There are also lots of unique features that haven’t been seen before and have been designed to encourage creativity. These include augmented reality Print and INSTAX Connect™, which allows instant photography and printing fans to share their images in new ways. The SQUARE Link has many frame templates, digital stickers and print mode options to help inspire its user to think outside the frame when creating their photographic masterpieces, through the free, downloadable app*.

The Senior Vice President of Imaging Solutions for Fujifilm, Shin Udono, has said, “Designed with instant photography and smartphone printing fans in mind, we are excited about the introduction of the new INSTAX SQUARE Link. The new SQUARE Link combines everything that existing customers love about the existing Link formats, now in a SQUARE format – with the addition of exciting new features including AR Print and INSTAX Connect, presenting even more options for users to connect, customise, and share images.”

Features of the INSTAX SQUARE Link

Augmented Reality (AR) Print

This allows AR features to be added to your snaps. These include special effects, text, images, background colours, doodles and even animations to help bring your instant photos to life. Simply scan the QR code that is printed on the photos with your smartphone to unlock the augmented reality content. Allow friends to view your creations by inviting them to do the same thing with their smartphone!

INSTAX Connect

Share your images instantly by selecting a smartphone image, adding text content or effects and sending it to any connected device. It’s that easy. Users can add text to their images and get text responses sent back directly on the image. If the person you’re sending it to also has a SQUARE Link, they can print a copy of it for themselves, and choose to keep the text on it or not.

Customisable with Image Modes, Design Frames and Stickers

Get creative with the numerous frame templates, digital stickers and print mode options available on the SQUARE Link. There are two modes to choose from- the INSTAX-Rich Mode for deep and enhanced colours or the INSTAX-Natural Mode for a more classic look. Edit smartphone images with artistic filters, brightness, and contrast or saturation settings. Can’t decide which images to print or want to keep your memories in the one photo? Well now you can as the SQUARE Link allows you to combine up to nine pictures into one single INSTAX print collage.

Lightweight Portability & Speed

The SQUARE Link has a compact and lightweight feel with a striped texture to add to its neat and aesthetic look. Your images will be printed in about 12 seconds, with up to 100 INSTAX prints being able to be printed from a single charge via Bluetooth.

Available in Ash White and Midnight Green, the SQUARE Link is available for purchase from Fujifilm stockists and instax.ie for €150 SRP.

Fans of the INSTAX mini 11 will be delighted to see that a stunning Pastel Green colourway is now available. This sweet new colour has been designed to keep up with the latest fashion trends so your camera will match perfectly with your stylish outfits.

Just like the rest of the INSTAX mini 11 family, the Pastel Green colourway has the Automatic Exposure function, in which the camera automatically senses the level of ambient light when you take a snap. So whether you’re out on a sunny day, at a party or in a dark room, this super smart function allows high-quality instant prints to be captured. Selfie Mode is also available on this new colourway of the INSTAX mini 11, allowing you to pull out the front edge of the lens after powering the camera on, meaning you’ll be able to take fabulous selfies and close-up shots easily.

The INSTAX mini 11 Pastel Green is available to buy now from Fujifilm stockists and instax.ie for €90 SRP.

*A free app compatible with Android phones and iPhones. It can be downloaded from Google Play in the case of Android phones and App Store for iPhones. Android and Google Play are trademarks or registered trademarks of Google Inc. iPhone and App Store are trademarks of Apple Inc.

