From tissues to chocolate: what Lily O’Brien’s really carry in their bags every day

This Mother’s Day, Lily O’Brien’s is celebrating mums in all their multitasking glory with a fun and playful look into the contents of their handbags. Commissioning a survey of 2,000 women, Lily O’Brien’s got a handle on what mums really carry in their bags, revealing surprising essentials, hidden treasures, and a few delightful secrets. From snacks to stress relievers, it’s clear that mums’ handbags are not just fashion statements—they’re a lifeline, packed with everything they need, including delicious chocolate!

When it comes to choosing which handbag they relate to most, the practical safe bag took the top spot with 30% of Irish mums. We all know and love the practical mum—the crossbody bag, the perfect companion for mums always on the move, matching with everything. Coming in a close second with 28% is the Mary Poppins bag, the ultimate all-rounder that holds everything but the kitchen sink, ensuring mum is prepped for any occasion.

Those surveyed clearly know their mums well, and when it came to selecting the perfect bag for her, 21% chose the Mary Poppins Bag and the Practical Safe Bag, knowing they’d be the ideal fit. Nearly a fifth (17%) picked a Designer Bag for their mum, appreciating its stylish appeal.

So, what are mums really keeping in their bags? According to Lily O’Brien’s, they’ve got the essentials covered: 93% of mums always have their phone on hand, while 92% ensure their keys are never left behind. The reliable purse comes in at 87%, followed by tissues (81%) and a pen (80%). And of course, 57% make sure to carry a little chocolate in their handbags for those moments when they need a sweet pick-me-up.

One in ten mums are food hoarders, keeping sachets of sugar, sauce, half-eaten biscuits, and even butter packs on hand for every snack emergency. Meanwhile, the DIY enthusiast makes use of her handbag as a portable toolbox, carrying everything from screws and scissors to Allen keys and paint brushes.

Mums continue to amaze us every day, with some of those surveyed sharing unexpected finds in their bags. Among the surprising items were a TV remote, a fan for hot flushes, a magpie feather, a cat toy, a golf ball, and dead batteries— showing that mums really do carry a bit of everything, no matter how unusual

Let’s not forget the ever-ready mum, who’s always prepared for every situation, with items like nail files, tweezers, straws, hair bobbles, underwear, corkscrew and more stashed away. The pharmacist mum is always much appreciated with a handful of everyday medicines and band-aids including CPR mask, energy tablets, anti-chaffing balm, first aid kit and gloves ready for any on-the-go ailment.

Additional stored items include:

Crystals

Love letter

Baby photos

Candle

Shot glass

Acorns

Dice

Ribbons

Jigsaw

Bus timetable

Pliers

The list goes on!

