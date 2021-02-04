From stage to screen: Wicked is finally being turned into a film

If you consider yourself a musical theatre fan, then you’ll be pleased to know that it looks like the stage-musical, Wicked, is finally being turned into a film.

A movie adaptation for the famed Broadway musical has been in development for over 16 years, enduring many push-backs.

However, it looks like things are finally about to take off, as a new director has just been brought on board, after Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Billy Elliot) had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts. Thankfully the production is being left in good hands, with Crazy Rich Asians director, Jon M. Chu taking the reigns.

While an original release date was set for December 22, 2021, the feature has since been taken off Universal’s release schedule amid the pandemic, with cast members yet to be revealed.

The three-time Tony award winning Broadway musical, Wicked first hit the stage in 2003, with stars Idina Menzel playing Elpheba and Kristin Chenoweth playing Galinda.

For those who are unfamiliar, the musical is a retelling of The Wizard of Oz, told from the perspective of the witches. Its plot begins before and continues after Dorothy Gale arrives in Oz from Kansas, and includes several references to the 1939 film and the 1900 novel.

Wicked tells the story of two unlikely friends, Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Galinda (Galinda the Good Witch), who struggle through opposing personalities and viewpoints, rivalry over the same love-interest, reactions to the Wizard's corrupt government, and, ultimately, Elphaba's private fall from grace.

Not only did Wicked win three Tony awards, but it also won seven Drama Desk Awards, while its original cast album received a Grammy. As of now, it’s the fifth longest running Bradway show of all time and is Broadway's second-highest grossing musical, trailing only behind The Lion King.

Hit songs from the show include Defying Gravity, Popular and For Good.