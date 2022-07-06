Much sought after haircare brand now available nationwide.

Coveted as the best drugstore shampoo in the US and a favourite amongst top international Hair Stylists on sets including the Morning Show, A Star is Born, Bombshell, Pitch Perfect, Bridgerton, The Hunger Games and Queer Eye, HASK is now readily available in Irish pharmacies nationwide to cater for all our individual haircare needs.

The HASK hair range is made up of a high-performing, affordable, inclusive, and versatile collection of shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, leave-in treatments, and dry products all of which are 100% cruelty-free and void of parabens, sulphates, phthalates, gluten, and aluminium starch. The HASK range is 100% recyclable and offers both vegan society and leaping bunny-certified products.

HASK supports its community with products that are suitable and kind to all skin and hair types as well as the environment.

The range currently available in Ireland is made up of:

The Argan Oil repairing collection

The Coconut Oil nourishing collection

The Keratin Sooth smoothing collection

The Blonde Care toning collection

The Biotin Boost strengthening collection

The Macadamia Oil moisturising collection

The Tea Tree Oil invigorating collection

The Curl care for all curl types

This year HASK will make a move to become carbon conscious and energy-efficient working only with manufacturers who use 100% windmill-powered facilities and sustainable manufacturing to reduce electricity usage. HASK promise to deliver safe and healthy products utilising innovative and powerful ingredients including cactus water for softness and shine, charcoal to remove impurities, blue chamomile to brighten and restore colour, agave to lock in moisture, elderberry to fight frizz, coffee to stimulate the scalp and biotin to strengthen and thicken the hair.

The full HASK haircare range is now available from www.thebeautybasket.ie and in Irish pharmacies nationwide with prices ranging from €3.99-€9.99.