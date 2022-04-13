Friends of Geordie Shore star react to Charlotte Crosby’s pregnancy

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has announced that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram to share the exciting news to her 7.7M followers.

In a short video, Charlotte shows her pregnancy journey so far, from taking a pregnancy test, going for scans and telling her family that she is expecting. She captioned the video, "A moment I wasn't ever sure would ever be mine, is here, it's mine (and Jake's) and I couldn't be happier to be sharing it with you all…… I'm having a baby".

Credit: Instagram

The reality television star’s mum’s reaction was the sweetest thing ever! When Charlotte shows her the positive pregnancy test her mum instantly starts to cry and embraces her. The two hold each other as they cry with joy before Charlotte’s mum grabs Jake for a cuddle too.

Later in the video her mum, Letitia, says “You know when you know, don’t you Gary?”, to her husband, as the family is gathered together for dinner.. “You know it’s the right person and you’re happy”.

Credit: Instagram

Charlotte’s dad goes on to say, “I’ve never known her so happy Jake”.

Crosby’s friends wasted no time in sharing their congratulatory messages with the star on Instagram. Her best friend, also from Geordie Shore, Sophie Kasaei, wrote a very sentimental message. “My bestest friend I’m in ore of you my heart is so full and I couldn’t be more happier my girl. This is your time. I love u unconditionally”.

Former The Only Way is Essex star Ferne McCann penned, “Ahhhhhhh my darling wow congratulations what gorgeous news”, followed by a multitude of heart emojis.

Credit: Instagram

Founder of In The Style, Adam Frisby, added a long message for the star whom he worked with for her own In The Style collection. “Ahhhhh. Well here we are my beautiful best friend. Everything you ever wished for is coming true! Years of chats with you about this moment and I’m sooo happy”.

He continued, “You are going to be the best mumma and I can’t wait to be there every step of the way (well except from the actual birth because that’s a step too far). I love you sooooo much and so proud of everything you’ve become! You deserve this! Congratulations to you and Jake”.

Charlotte’s beau Jake keeps his life very private. It is understood that he is a businessman from Manchester. Crosby has said the pair have been dating for around seven months but hasn’t gone into specifics.

The full pregnancy announcement video can be viewed on Youtube.