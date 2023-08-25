Friday Film: A brilliant comedy-drama is on the telly tonight

It’s finally Friday and we’re so happy we made it to the end of another week.

With dreary weather and August drawing to a close, it seems like summer is well and truly behind us so we’re going to have to look for more ways to entertain ourselves as we pack away the BBQ’s and picnic blankets.

One of our favourite ways to wind down after a busy working week is by putting our feet up and getting lost in a cracking movie with all of our favourite snacks.

Luckily for us, we can do just that tonight as one of the best comedy-dramas is on the telly.

If you’re in the mood for a movie, head to RTÉ2 at 10pm because The Big Short is sure to kick your weekend off right.

Starring Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell, Christian Bale and Brad Pitt, this reality-based movie follows the story of when four investors discover a flaw in the housing market which will inevitably cause a financial crisis in the mid 2000’s.

Wanting to benefit from the collapsing market and impending collapse of America’s economy, each investor comes up with a separate plan to make a profit by betting against the housing market.

The further into their plan they go, the men are faced with finding out the devastating outcomes that will affect ordinary people in the US by their wrongdoings.

The Big Short is based on the 2010 book The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine by Michael Lewis, which was written about the 2007/2008 financial crisis in America.

The movie was directed by Adam McKay and released in 2015 before it went on to win the Academy Award and BAFTA for Best Adapted Screenplay.

What are you waiting for? Go grab all of your favourite movie snacks and prepare for a relaxing night in front of the telly.