Yum: Freshly Chopped Innovation Kitchen offering half price salads

‘Freshly Chopped’, the healthy food company, has now reopened on Baggot Street as ‘Freshly Chopped Innovation Kitchen’ following a complete redesign of the menu and service model, creating a more streamlined preparation and ordering system, making enjoying Chopped even easier and faster. The outlet will also innovate by regularly trialling new menu options and product ranges, which could then roll out across the Chopped network.

The Baggot Street outlet was the very first Freshly Chopped, opened in May 2012. Since then Freshly Chopped has expanded to include over 50 outlets throughout Ireland and internationally. The Baggot Street location was selected to showcase the new Freshly Chopped experience as it was immediately popular with the local community in a vibrant area of ever changing dining options and brands.

At Freshly Chopped Innovation Kitchen you can opt to ‘Grab and Go’ from a selection of pre-prepared wraps and salad bowls, based on the most popular combinations. But the real innovation is at the order station where the 3 step process promises ‘speed without compromise’. Choose your salad, add your protein and then your salad dressing to create your perfect salad bowl. As all the elements are freshly pre-prepared in store, your chosen combination, in either a salad bowl or wrap, delivers the same great fresh taste, but with a tighter turnaround time!

There’s a range of new salads on the Chopped Innovation Kitchen menu which, combined with your choice of protein and then salad dressing, makes for a wide range of flavour combinations to suit your personal taste:

The Bruce Leaves

The Lob the Goob

Poke mo Thoin

Mambo Italiano

Garden of Vegan

Chopped Harvest

Asian Salad

Get your day off to the best possible start with the new healthy breakfast range, made fresh to order. Choose from a range of hot options: Quick Oats, Protein Pancakes served with Fat Free Frozen Yoghurt or delicious savoury omelette wraps made with your selection of Dubliner or Feta cheese, bacon, tomato, carrot and onion. With new menu options, treats and more, expect an exciting experience every time you visit the Chopped Innovation Kitchen.

Brian Lee, co-founder and managing director of Freshly Chopped commented: “We’re excited to unleash Freshly Chopped Innovation Kitchen on the world. Baggot Street is the perfect location to unveil our unique, new vision as it was not only our very first store to open back in May 2012, but is an area that is a centre for food creativity and innovation in Dublin. We’re thrilled that our Innovation Kitchen will be at the centre of this thriving community, a community we have been very happy to be a part of for over 7 years.

“Our delicious new range of grab & go boxes and snack pots are also the ideal meal or snack for those on the go, any time of the day. The new-look Baggot outlet is a first of its kind for Freshly Chopped, but we may look to expand the concept to other locations around the country as we continue our expansion.”

You can find Freshly Chopped Innovation Kitchen at 148 Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2