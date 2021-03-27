French advice: 5 top tips for looking after your hair

With the whispers of salons staying closed for another few months, things are getting desperate when it comes to our hair.

We’re all missing our salon’s TLC and that looks like its set to last and while it’s not advisable to take matters into our own hands when it comes to home colour or cuts, there’s certain things we can do to maintain our colour and keep our hair in check.

Botanical French haircare brand Klorane, is committed to creating effective haircare products that care for hair as well as the environment. The brand’s colour-enhancing Pomegranate range works against daily aggressors such as washing and heat styling that cause colour to fade and dull over time. The haircare ritual developed by Klorane Laboratories is rich in pomegranate extract which firmly fixes the pigments, protects colour, and repairs damaged keratin in hair.

Pomegranate extract is cultivated in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco with the utmost respect to the land and ingredients and is used for its natural potent colour-fixing tannins and powerful antioxidants which protect and enhance colour.

Repeated colouring will gradually lead to deep-rooted damage in the hair fibre as the hydrolipidic film is disturbed, and the internal structure of the hair is damaged. Klorane’s Pomegranate range works to repair and revitalise coloured and damaged hair.

Klorane Colour-enhancing Shampoo with Pomegranate – RRP €11.50

Klorane Colour-enhancing Shampoo with Pomegranate is sulfate free and gently and effectively cleanses hair while the powerful pomegranate extract boosts colour, repairs the hair fibre leaving hair feeling fresh and bright.

Klorane Colour-enhancing Conditioner with Pomegranate – RRP €13.50

Klorane Conditioner with Pomegranate detangles and revitalizes colour in two minutes. The rich biodegradable formula which is sulfate and silicone free, is enriched with plant microprotein to intensely repair fibres providing instant tangle-free shine, leaving hair feeling silky and colour radiant.

5 top tips to protect your colour at home:

Colour enhancing products:

While we’re not recommending you opt for a home colour while you wait for salons to re-open, using colour-enhancing products that are gentle on hair like the Klorane Pomegranate Range will give your colour a natural boost.

Skip the daily wash:

Daily washing can strip colour and leave hair feeling dry. Instead, opt for a dry-shampoo between washes to gently refresh hair. Klorane Dry Shampoo with Nettle (RRP €11.50) is perfect for oily hair and can be used between washes or on freshly washed hair after drying, to help make hair feel clean longer.

Ditch the heat:

While we’re not attending events or occasions, now is the time to skip the heat styling. Over-styling can damage hair and cause dullness, meaning colour appears less radiant.

Stick to the roots:

When washing, focus your shampoo on cleansing the root and not the middle to ends of your hair as this can strip colour over time.

Cool it down:

We all love a hot shower but when washing your hair, switching to a cooler temperature can help colour last longer.

Klorane products are available from pharmacies nationwide.