Frankie Sims reflects on plans to tie the knot with partner Billy

Frankie Sims has revealed if marriage and children are on the cards for her any time soon!

The former The Only Way Is Essex star has been dating footballer Billy Jones since May of last year, and the pair went public with their relationship in December.

Now, following on from their one year anniversary, Frankie has been opening up about the couple’s future.

In an interview with OK!, the 30-year-old confirmed her romance with Billy is going “very well”.

“We moved in together this year and it’s amazing – now we’re looking to buy somewhere. After that we’ll obviously have kids and get married, but we’re not putting pressure on ourselves. We know that we both want it, but we haven’t put a timeline on when it should happen. We’ve got a lot to do before then!” she teased.

Frankie was then asked if she wants to be “traditional” with tying the knot first, before starting a family.

“I’m not traditional at all. I’m not putting any expectations on myself or anyone else. I’m not thinking, ‘Right, I have to be “this age” when I get married or have kids.’ I’m a firm believer that everything comes into your life at the right time – and I’ll be there with open arms,” she explained.

The reality star later went on to praise Billy, describing him as “The One”.

“It just feels like a really healthy relationship. I knew from the first week he was The One. It was like I had a confirmation within myself, ‘Yeah, this is The One.’ Everything is just so simple and he makes me feel really secure and happy. Everything is just falling into place, as it should,” she gushed.

“When you have a relationship like this, you look back at your past relationships and realise that it’s completely different to anything I’ve had before. But I’ve taken a lot of lessons from any relationship that I’ve had in the past and brought those lessons into this relationship. Maybe that’s why it’s working,” Frankie added.