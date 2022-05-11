Frankie Grande ties the knot with Star Wars themed wedding

Dancer and television personality Frankie Grande has announced that he and fiancé Hale tied the knot earlier this month.

With a carousel of snaps, Frankie posted photos of him and his new hubby wearing Dolce & Gabbana suits, Star Wars characters that attended the ceremony and a ‘galactic’ style room with a starry night sky projected on the ceiling.

The 39-year-old captioned the post, “!!Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande!! Yup! We’re MARRIED! Surprise! Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy”.

“It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God!”.

“Special thank you to Dolce & Gabbana for dressing us in these one of a kind tuxedos! We adore them!”.

The Celebrity Big Brother star continued, “We then followed our wedding with a joint bachelor party weekend of games with some friends and family and are currently on our mini-moon before I have to head to rehearsal for my upcoming show Titanique. And this is only the beginning of the celebrations as we are having a Wedding Ball with all our friends in the upcoming months!”.

“I can’t wait to share all of these amazing stories, pics and videos with you all slowly as we get them, but for now, let me just say I am the happiest I’ve ever been… I’m married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged together so beautifully, and we are well on our way to happily ever after”.

“I love you Hale Grande. I am so so honored to be your husband”.

A huge amount of celebrity friends rushed to the comments to share excited and congratulatory messages with Frankie about his surprising announcement.

Mean Girls actor Daniel Franzese wrote, “Aww FRANKIE?! Y’all got me in tears this am. God bless you both in everything you do. Continue to bring each other the joy that shines so bright like a Frankie /Hale. Wishing you love and years and years of happiness and joy. Xo”.

Singer-songwriter Victoria Monet penned, “WOWWW Congratulations you two!!! It looks beautiful and perfectly you and soo so special! Here’s to forever”.

Irish singing duo Jedward chimed in saying, “The hair is Jepic congrats”.

“Congrats Angel '', added RuPaul’s Drag Race star Gottmik.

Frankie’s pop-star sister Ariane Grande also commented on the post saying, “crying again! I love you both so so very much”.

Grande and Hale had been dating for two years when the Broadway star got down on one knee surrounded by friends and family to pop the big question to Hale (29) in 2021.